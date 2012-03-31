It Looks Like Google's First 'Nexus Tablet' Could Launch Very Soon

Photo: Photo Illustration By Steve Kovach

Since the WSJ’s report that Google plans to open an online store for Android tablets, speculation has been pretty high what they’ll be like, how much they’ll cost, and who will make them.According to a new report in the New York Times, a Google employee says the company’s first tablet will launch later this year.



Asus will likely make the first tablet, which is likely the long-rumoured 7-inch Nexus tablet we heard about in January from DigiTimes.

That report said the tablet would be priced to compete with Amazon’s $199 Kindle Fire. It’d also run the latest version of Android, Ice Cream Sandwich.

Add that to Eric Schmidt’s slip-up in December when he said Google will market a tablet of “the highest quality” within the next six months and it seems even more likely the Nexus tablet will go on sale before the summer.

