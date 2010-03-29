Google May Or May Not Be A Media Company, But It Needs To Act Like One

From the New York Times:



As recently as 2007, Google’s chief, Eric Schmidt, told Ken Auletta, the New Yorker writer and the author of “Googled,” that, “One day, Google could become a $100 billion media company — more than twice the size of Time Warner, the Walt Disney Company or News Corporation.”

Fearing it might put its media partners’ teeth on edge, the company has since tacked away from talk like that, but its dominion over content has only grown.

