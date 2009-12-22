Yelp's Hardball Negotiations Hurt Google's Feelings

Google (GOOG) may have walked out on Yelp after feeling frustrated by a lack of transparency and news leaks, Miguel Helft at the NYT reports.



To this point, all reporting indicated that Yelp decided to walk away from Google’s $500+ million offer. Helft says that Yelp told Google it had a $750 million offer from someone else, but didn’t name the suitor.

His sources say Google felt like Yelp was just trying to get the price higher.

There aren’t many companies that could offer Yelp $750 million. Our sources say Microsoft wasn’t interested in Yelp.

Our sources also told us that Yelp’s investors may have been pushing the company to IPO.

Regardless of what’s played out so far, the situation remains fluid, as they say, and it’s possible a deal will still go through.

