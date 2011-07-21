Google+ May Have 10 Million Users, But They're Not Visiting Very Often

Photo: Wikimedia

Google claimed last week that Google+ already had 10 million profiles, and earlier today an analyst estimated the number could be as high as 18 million.But based on statistics from Experian Hitwise, those users aren’t visiting very often.



The Web-tracking company says that Google+ got only 1.8 million visits from U.S. visitors last week.

That’s nearly three times as many as the previous week, but it’s a tiny number compared with the Google+ profiles that the company is claiming to have.

It’s possible that Experian’s data is off…but even if it’s WAY off, by an order of magnitude, that would still mean only 18 million views last week. That’s a handful of page views per user.

In other words, Google+ could be following in the footsteps of Google Buzz — gathering a lot of early adopters who sign up for the service to check it out and then never use it. Plus a few very noisy users who account for most of the activity we’re seeing on there so far.

Some other notable stats from Experian:

56% of traffic to Google+ came from other Google sites, and 34% from Google.com search. That shows the power of the little red notification button that shows up across Google sites whenever you’re logged in.

The top location of Google+ users is the Los Angeles metro area, followed by New York and San Francisco.

57% of its visitors are male.

It’s number 42 in Experian’s “social networking and forums” category, which includes traditional social networks like Facebook and LinkedIn, as well as other sites that let users register and post comments, like YouTube and Yahoo Answers.

