Google may be working on making an internet-connected water sprinkler

In a story about why Google should buy RadioShack’s stores,

Seth Weintraub of 9to5 Google drops some gossip on what subsidiary Nest is working on:

Nest is expanding. I’ve heard things like Security (Dropcam could be considered a first step here), circuit breaker boxes, and even lawn watering systems are all being worked on in the Nest Labs, so a retail presence would be an important addition here. Show people walking by in the mall how a Nest pays for itself in 2 years, don’t create a blog infographic.

This all makes sense. On Nest’s website, it describes its mission as a company: “we take the unloved products in your home and make simple, beautiful, thoughtful things.”

Working on a water sprinkler, and a better circuit breaker would definitely fit the bill.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.