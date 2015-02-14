Google and Mattel team up on a new virtual reality 'view master'

Google and Mattel are teaming up to put a new spin on the classic “view master” toy, the two companies announced at an event Friday morning.

Starting in the fall, Mattel will sell a view master powered by Google Cardboard technology that will give kids a taste of virtual and augmented reality.

Buy Mattel’s headset, pop in an Android phone with the view master app (or any other Google Cardboard app currently in the Google Play Store) downloaded, and you’ll be able to explore simulated 3-D worlds.

Mattel will also sell “experience reels” that will offer other exclusive content that you can’t get on the apps.

Google introduced Cardboard at its I/O conference last summer as a cheap way to let people become immersed in virtual reality.

“We’re using Google Cardboard platform to reimagine the view master like kids have never seen before, using the power of virtual reality, augmented reality, and photo-spheric images,” Mattel SVP Doug Wadleigh says.

The device will launch this fall and will cost around $US30. It will be able to accommodate Android phones of all sizes.

“Our goal is to make virtual reality accessible for everyone,” Google’s Mike Jazayeri says. “The more people — like Mattel — making viewers, the better for everyone.”

We’re gonna go try out the device — stay tuned!

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.