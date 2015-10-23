Google did a clever maths trick when figuring out how many stock shares to buy back

Alphabet, the new parent company that counts Google as its subsidiary, just announced that it will undertake a monster $US5 billion stock buyback starting in the fourth quarter.
It’s a clever move on Google’s part — but not just because it benefits the company by giving it more control over its stock price since it lowers the number of shares out in the market.
There’s a small Easter egg hidden in the announcement.
The exact number Google chose for its buyback is very precise: $US5099019513.59. That number happens to be a square root of 26 — as several maths-savvy Twitter users first noticed.
Twenty six also happens to be the number of letters in the alphabet.
This isn’t the first time that Google has tucked a clever maths trick into its business. In 2011 when Google was bidding for Nortel Networks’ wireless patents, it offered
