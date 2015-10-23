Google did a clever maths trick when figuring out how many stock shares to buy back

Lisa Eadicicco

Alphabet, the new parent company that counts Google as its subsidiary, just announced that it will undertake a monster $US5 billion stock buyback starting in the fourth quarter.

It’s a clever move on Google’s part — but not just because it benefits the company by giving it more control over its stock price since it lowers the number of shares out in the market.

There’s a small Easter egg hidden in the announcement.

The exact number Google chose for its buyback is very precise: $US5099019513.59. That number happens to be a square root of 26 — as several maths-savvy Twitter users first noticed.

Twenty six  also happens to be the number of letters in the alphabet.

