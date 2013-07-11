Google Is Willing To Spend $500 Million To Make Sure Motorola's Next Phone Isn't A Dud

An early ad for the Moto X.

Google is willing to spend up to $500 million in marketing costs to promote Motorola’s upcoming flagship smartphone, the Moto X, according to The Wall Street Journal.



Motorola has been teasing the Moto X over the last few months, but the phone won’t launch until October, its CEO Dennis Woodside has said.

But we already know a bit about its key features, including the option to customise colours and engravings.

The WSJ report has some more details on the Moto X. It says the phone will be available on all four major US carriers — Verizon, AT&T, Sprint, and T-Mobile — and will have very limited software modifications and preinstalled apps.

The phone is also said to be a top-tier device, similar to the iPhone 5, Samsung Galaxy S4, or HTC One.

