Don't Be Surprised When Marissa Mayer Leaves Google -- The SAIcast Discuss

Google has undergone a huge shakeup ever since Larry Page took over as its new CEO, and Marissa Mayer is on the losing end of it. Now, it seems inevitable that Mayer will leave Google within 6 months and find something else to do.

We toss around some ideas on what Mayer could do post-Google, and Jay Yarow angrily explains why ads won’t work in Kindle eBooks.

Or download this episode (right click and save)

