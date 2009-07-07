Google Maps Will Now Include Property Listings

The Australian version of Google Maps has a new estate listing tool that links users to directly to property listings



Developed in Sydney, the service will also be rolled out in the U.S., says Australian pub The Age.

Google’s (GOOG) new service is a threat to Web companies in the real estate classified space like Zillow, Trulia, Craigslist.

The service will feature free property listings by real estate agents and publishers. The agents and publishers will upload their listings into Google’s database.

Google is launching the service in Australia with listings from the Real Estate Institute of Western Australia and homehound.com.au.

Australia’s leading real estate listing service domain.com.au has refused to join Google. John Brand, the company’s general manager tells The Age:

“We are quite confident that we provide a better service than Google is offering,” he said in a telephone interview. “We are a specialist property portal and we think this will stand us in good stead going forward.”

Google says it launched the service because research shows that more people are using the internet to search for buy or rent listings. Also, the number of real-estate-related queries on Google has grown by 35% this year.

