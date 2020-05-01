Nonprofits, truck drivers, food banks, and others are turning to a little-known Google Maps feature to navigate life amid the coronavirus pandemic

Getty/ Future Publishing / Contributor Google Maps.

Google has a feature called My Maps that allows people to create custom maps.

Since the COVID-19 outbreak, people have found creative ways to use maps.

They’re using maps to represent information visually, like locations of hand washing stations.

Google’s popular Google Maps location app has had the option to make custom maps since 2007, but the feature is seeing a resurgence now in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.

My Maps lets the creator add locations, import data from spreadsheets, and embed text, photos, and videos. Multiple people can collaborate on maps, and they can be published online, too.

A Google spokesperson told Business Insider that My Maps has seen a surge in users over the past four months. People and organisations are using the tool to create community resources, directing people in need to food banks, clinics, and other information that they need. Google also has some tips for making a custom map here.

These are some of the ways people have used My Maps in communities around the world.

A Brooklyn mum started an initiative to put rainbows in house windows for kids to find and track. The idea spread around the world, and now many of the rainbows are plotted on the map, some even say exactly which window they’re on.

Mississippi librarians created a map tracking parking lot WiFi access.

A publisher created a map of Canadian indie bookstores with delivery or curbside pickup.

A group of business owners in Calgary made a map of restaurants and bars open for takeout and delivery.

The Philippines’ Department of Transportation mapped out stops on the route of its free shuttle for healthcare workers.

Taiwan’s CDC is using a map to visualise contact tracing for people who’ve been infected with COVID-19.

The Ministry of Health in New South Wales, Australia, plotted all its COVID-19 clinics on a map.

A freelance developer made a map of resources in North London, including charities, mutual aid organisations, and coronavirus clinics.

A nonprofit in Scotland mapped out food banks and places to get free meals around Glasgow.

In Ecuador, the National Transit Agency made a map of disinfection points, mechanics, and gas stations for truck drivers moving resources around the country.

