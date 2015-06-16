A new Google Maps update tells you if you're heading somewhere that's already closed

Sometimes you decide to try somewhere new to eat or grab a drink, only to arrive and find that the place is closed.

That’s why Google’s latest Maps update now lets you know if the place you are trying to find will be closed by the time you get there, Mashable reports.

If you look for a route on Google Maps to a place that is already closed, or will be closed by the time you get there, the app will flag it up. After telling you that “your destination may be closed by the time you arrive,” Google Maps will also present you with the opening times for the store, restaurant or bar that you might be trying to reach, and an estimated arrival time.

You could usually find opening times within the app by inputting a place’s name and tapping on the listing for it at the bottom of the Google Maps screen for more information. But this tweak makes the whole process much simpler.

The update only appears to be available on Google’s Android app right now. The last update to iOS was on June 8.

