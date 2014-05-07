Google Maps Just Got Even More Powerful

Google just updated its Maps app for Android and iOS with lane guidance, offline access, and Uber integration.

Now, Google Maps will show you which lane to drive in or which one to move to. That way, you should never find yourself frantically trying to change five lanes, nearly hitting other cars on the road just to make your exit.

Also, if you’re an Uber rider, you’ll be able to hail an Uber straight from the Google Maps app. You’ll also be able to compare your Uber ride with public transit and walking directions. This is the first third-party app integration for Google Maps.

This isn’t too surprising given that Google Ventures invested $US258 million in Uber last year. Check out what the Uber integration looks like below.

