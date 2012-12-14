Google Maps Is Already The Number One App On iPhone

Photo: Screenshot

That didn’t take long.Just hours after launch, Google Maps for iPhone has skyrocked to the number one slot of Apple’s App Store.



Also of note, Google’s YouTube app is number four.

So that means Google Maps and YouTube, two formerly native Google-powered iPhone apps that Apple killed, are two of the most popular apps on iOS.

By the way, you can download Google Maps for iPhone here.

