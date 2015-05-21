Google Maps tips and tricks you probably didn't know

If you're going to be travelling in an area where you know you won't have cell service or wi-fi, you can download segments of maps to use as your guide.

Just prep beforehand by finding the area when you do have service, taping the three vertical dots on the corner of the map, and tapping 'Save offline map.' That area will be saved under the 'Your places' category in the app.

Find more detailed step-by-step instructions on how to do it here.