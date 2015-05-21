Google Maps tips and tricks you probably didn't know

Admit it: You probably never use a physical map anymore.
Instead, there are a bunch of app and online options, making it easier than ever to get where you want to go.
One of the most popular is Google Maps, so we’ve compiled a list of tips and tricks to make you a power user.
If you're going to be travelling in an area where you know you won't have cell service or wi-fi, you can download segments of maps to use as your guide.
Just prep beforehand by finding the area when you do have service, taping the three vertical dots on the corner of the map, and tapping 'Save offline map.' That area will be saved under the 'Your places' category in the app.
Find more detailed step-by-step instructions on how to do it here.
There's no place like home, right?
Make it easier to make it back by labelling your address -- then you'll only have to type 'home' into the search bar.
Just swipe right in the Maps app to see your profile, and then tap 'Settings,' and then 'Edit home or work' to add your street address.
Google wouldn't want you to be short on money or running out of gas. It's super easy to find the resources you need to prevent those situations by tapping on an empty search bar in the Maps app. Do that and you'll get a list of helpful options -- click on one, like ATMs -- to see all the ones nearby.
Besides ATMs and gas stations, you can also direct yourself towards florists, post offices, libraries, car washes, copy shops, or hospitals, among other things
It's kind of cool to be able to look at your Maps history and see all the ways you've zig-zagged around. If you've enabled location reporting and location history on your phone, Google Maps will keep track of all the places you've visited (here's how to turn those settings on or off).
Once you've turned those on, you can check out your location history here.
Don't want Google to know where you've been? You can delete your Maps history here.
Want lunch but don't know exactly where? Or plan to go shoe-shopping after work, but not sure of your options?
You can search with vague language like 'Shoe stores near Union Square' or 'Restaurants near me' or 'Hookah bars near work' and Google will show you a helpful list of options.
Never forget that amazing bar you stumbled into Saturday night. (Or that hole-in-the-wall burrito place! Or anywhere really).
Google lets you save spots that you loved via its mobile app. Simply drop a pin (again, by holding down any spot on the map) and then press the bottom bar on your screen. The window will now show information about that place, as well as a star icon with the word 'Save.'
Press it. You can access all your saved places by swiping right to see your profile, tapping 'My Places,' and scrolling through the list of starred locations.
Clutching a full coffee in one hand and your phone in the other? No problem. Zoom in on maps with a few quick taps.
If you want to zoom in or out on the map with one hand, there's a trick.
Touch a spot on the map, and then immediately touch it again. Without removing your finger, drag down to zoom in and drag up to zoom out.
