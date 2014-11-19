The Best Time To Plan Your Thanksgiving Travel, According To Google Maps Data

Although the approach of Thanksgiving should inspire excitement and anticipation, it can also kindle dark memories of endless traffic jams and packed airport terminals. Holiday travel can be a huge pain.

Studying Google Maps data from 21 cities across the US, Google determined that Wednesday is the worst day for Thanksgiving travel, and that Sunday is better than Saturday for going home.

Here’s what else Google found out:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.