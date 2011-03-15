Astounding Before And After Photos Of The Japanese Earthquake

Photo: Google

Google posted a bunch of before-and-after aerial photos of areas in Japan that were devastated by the tsunami. Google worked with GeoEye, one of the companies that provides satellite imagery for Google Maps, to focus in on areas that were particularly hard hit. Then, the company found “before” pictures of the same areas.



Here are some of the most arresting shots.

Kashima in 2003 Kashima now, with fields underwater The town of Yagawahama in 2007 Yagawahama today, totally devastated and covered by mud The end of the Samegawa river in 2005 Now the same river has formed a small bay The beach town of Terashima in 2003 Terashima wiped out after the wave The town of Onahama in 2005 Onahama now The town of Yamoto in 2004 Yamoto with flooded fields after the tsunami The town of Ishinomaki in 2003 Ishinomaki with big areas of flooding after the wave Here's the town of Yuriage in 2008 Here's what Yuriage looks like now. Here's the Fukushima nuclear power plant, where several reactors are now failing. The Fukushima nuclear power plant after the flood. Another part of the Fukushima Inuclear plant in 2004 The damage doesn't look that bad in this part of the Fukushima plant This is a small village near the Fukushima power plant in 2003 The same village today -- it's basically gone An industrial site near the Fukushima plant in 2004 Devastated! The beach settlement of Tomioka before the tsunami Tomioka now, covered with mud A high aerial shot of fields in Haranomachi in 2003 Haranomachi now -- the fields are totally flooded Here's the Sendai airport in 2003 The airport was wiped out in a couple minutes. One of the most shocking videos of the tsunami was shot here.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.