Astounding Before And After Photos Of The Japanese Earthquake

Photo: Google
Google posted a bunch of before-and-after aerial photos of areas in Japan that were devastated by the tsunami. Google worked with GeoEye, one of the companies that provides satellite imagery for Google Maps, to focus in on areas that were particularly hard hit. Then, the company found “before” pictures of the same areas.
Here are some of the most arresting shots.
