Google can show you everywhere you've been on a map that's surprisingly detailed

There’s a setting in your Google account, which — when turned on — creates a record of everywhere you go and when you went there. It’s intended to make your Google Maps experience more useful, like providing a faster commute to work or home. In 2015, the company also started rolling out another feature called “Timeline,” which lets you easily view this information on a private, customisable map of your every move. Here’s how to access it and turn it off in case it creeps you out.

Follow TI: On Facebook

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.