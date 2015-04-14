Google Maps prank shows Edward Snowden hiding out in the White House

In a brilliant prank, Google Maps is now showing that new resident is hiding out in the White House — Edward Snowden, or rather a play on his name, “Edwards Snow Den.”

If you head on over to Google Maps and zoom in close enough on the White House, you’ll see Edwards Snow Den right smack in the middle of the White House at the address 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue.

While the NSA whistleblower isn’t actually hanging out in the White House, Marketing Lane reports that the prank listing, claiming to be a real snowboarding shop, actually originated as a real verified business listing on Google that allowed people to add reviews — all of which were in on the joke as well.

It turns out that someone managed to take advantage of a flaw in Google Maps to alter the location and name of a real listing on Google Maps shortly after it went live, changing the location to the White House’s address at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue.

Google has since removed the verified status of Edwards Snow Den and deleted the joke reviews, but Edwards Snow Den still shows up in the White House, and its Google page is still up.

Google is likely hard at work to remove Edwards Snow Den from showing up within the White House, so if you want to check it out for yourself while you still can, click here.

