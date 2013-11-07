Google Just Brought Back Its Iconic 'Pegman,' The Little Yellow Character In Street View

If you’ve been using the new Google Maps on your computer, you may have noticed that the Pegman, the little yellow character who activates street view, is nowhere to be found.

Some users took to the Google Product Forums group, asking where the little Pegman went. Back in May, a Google community manager responded, and said that she had passed along the request to the Google Maps team.

Today, Google is bringing back the Pegman. It also announced a few other updates to the new Google Maps, wlike 3D imagery, and new step-by-step preview.

Check out the new Google Maps below.

Here’s the old, new Google Maps without the Pegman

Here’s the old Google Maps, featuring the Pegman

