Google Maps, Now With Stores And Restaurants

New feature — or something we didn’t notice before?



Google (GOOG) is including stores, restaurants, and other commercial locations in its Maps for some major cities — New York, Chicago, and San Francisco, we’ve seen so far.

You can click on a store for more info — like the Sephora on the ground floor of The Business Insider‘s world headquarters, which makes our whole building smell like an airport duty free shop. The placements don’t seem to be paid, or at least we haven’t seen any labelled as such.

In Tokyo, Google Maps has had some stores for a long time, including what seem to be paid placements by 7-Eleven, Family Mart, and other stores. But this is the first we’ve noticed this in the U.S. (And it’s helpful!)

