Here's A Handy Google Map Of Every Place Participating In New York Restaurant Week

New York Restaurant Week starts today, with 300 acclaimed restaurants serving three-course prix-fixe lunches for $25 and dinners for $38 throughout the city.



Google Maps made a handy map of participating restaurants so you can see what deals are closest to your neighbourhood.

Google’s Lat Long blog notes that over half of the participating restaurants also hired private photographers to show off what their interiors look like, so check them out before you make a reservation.

Here’s the map. NY Restaurant Week will end on August 16th.

View New York City Restaurant Week 2013 Restaurants in a larger map

