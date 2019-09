Here's A Handy Google Map Of Every Place Participating In New York Restaurant Week

New York Restaurant Week starts today, with 300 acclaimed restaurants serving three-course prix-fixe lunches for $25 and dinners for $38 throughout the city.



Google Maps made a handy map of participating restaurants so you can see what deals are closest to your neighbourhood.

Google’s Lat Long blog¬†notes that¬†over half of the participating restaurants also hired private photographers to show off what their interiors look like, so check them out before you make a reservation.

Here’s the map. NY Restaurant Week will end on August 16th.

View New York City Restaurant Week 2013 Restaurants in a larger map

