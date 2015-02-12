13 cool New York City spots that even real New Yorkers probably don't know about

Time flies: Google launched Maps ten years ago.
To celebrate, the company hooked us up with information about some NYC “insider destinations” that even long-time New York City residents might not know about.
Don’t live in the city? Don’t worry. Live vicariously by scoping each destination on Maps.
Where: Paley Park
'In the small plaza on Madison Ave. are five slabs from the former Berlin Wall. One side is decorated by German artists Thierry Noir and Kiddy Citny, while the eastern side remains blank.'
Where: 58 Joralemon Street, Brooklyn
Unassuming on a block of brownstones, there's a secret emergency subway exit that's used to ventilate subway lines.
Where: 110 Greene Street
'The sidewalk in front of 110 Greene Street bears the lines of New York City in brass and lights. Called 'Subway Map Floating on a NY Sidewalk,' by Francoise Schein, the piece represents the relationship between the rights of man and underground trains.'
Where: 5040 Independence Ave, Bronx
'In September of 1927, powerful Boston patriarch Joseph Patrick 'Joe' Kennedy, Sr. moved his family from Boston, Massachusetts to Riverdale, an affluent neighbourhood in the Bronx. John Kennedy, the future President, attended Riverdale Country School from 5th through 7th grade.'
Where: 500 25th Street, Brooklyn
'Founded in 1838 and now a National Historic Landmark, Green-Wood Cemetery was once a tourist attraction that rivaled Niagara Falls (or so the cemetery's caretakers say). Famous people buried there include Jean-Michel Basquiat, Boss Tweed and Leonard Bernstein.'
Where: Fort Washington Park
'Jeffrey's Hook Lighthouse, located under the George Washington Bridge, was made famous by the 1942 children's book 'The Little Red Lighthouse and the Great Grey Bridge' by Hildegarde Swift, illustrated by Lynd Ward.'
Where: 5911 Ditmas Ave, Brooklyn
The Pieter Claesen Wyckoff House was built way back in 1652, making it the oldest surviving structure in New York City and the oldest 'Dutch saltbox frame house' in America.
Where: 1049 Park Ave
'The Odd Couple' -- a television show about two divorced men living together in New York City -- was set at this apartment building.
Where: 80 Hicks Street, Brooklyn
Plymouth Church was a stop on the Underground Railroad, the network of people helping slaves escape to the North. People called it 'Grand Depot' and slaves may have hidden in the church's tunnel-like basement.
Where: West 9th Street
'Step inside the Greenwich Village speakeasy and former home of the Hotel Griffou. Since 1870, it has been frequented by artists and literary figures like Mark Twain, Oscar Wilde, William Dean Howells, and Thomas A. Janvier.'
Where: 1520 Sedgwick Ave, Bronx
'This is the spot where DJ Kool Herc is credited with helping to start hip-hop and rap music at a house show on August 11, 1973.'
Where: 155 Avenue C
In the late 1970s and early 1980s, Alphabet City was a prime area for squatters after landlords left the old buildings. 'C-Squat is one of the dozen remaining houses left on the Lower East Side and was historically one of the most anarchic. The Museum of Reclaimed Urban Spaces marks the front.'
BONUS: Grafitti mecca 5 Pointz grafitti was destroyed in 2014, but you can still check out some of the awesome artwork in Maps.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.