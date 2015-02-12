13 cool New York City spots that even real New Yorkers probably don't know about

Shutterstock.com/upthebanner New York City

Time flies: Google launched Maps ten years ago.

To celebrate, the company hooked us up with information about some NYC “insider destinations” that even long-time New York City residents might not know about.

Don’t live in the city? Don’t worry. Live vicariously by scoping each destination on Maps.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.