Google launched the Google Maps API five years ago yesterday, letting third-party developers create custom maps.



To honour the occasion, Keir Clarke of Google Maps Mania created a map of Maps API implementations with Google Maps, linking to each custom map from a placemarker at the location of the developer responsible.

Meta!

Check it out:



(via ReadWriteWeb)

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.