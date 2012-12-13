Google Maps Is Back On The iPhone And Reviewers Like Pogue Are Going Completely Nuts For It

Google put Google Maps back on the iPhone last night.
App-reviewers worldwide are going completely nuts for it.
New York Times gadget reviewer David Pogue already has his review out, and his verdict is clear: He loves this sucker.
“It’s free, fast and fantastic.”
Here’s what he likes:
- The underlying data. “When I type “200 W 79, NYC,” Google Maps drops a pin right where it belongs: on the Upper West Side of Manhattan. Apple’s Maps app, on the other hand, acts positively drunk. It asks me to clarify: “Did you mean 200 Durham Road, Madison, CT? Or 200 Madison Road, Durham, CT?”
- The “must-have” features are all there: “Spoken driving directions, colour-coded real-time traffic conditions, vector-based maps (smooth at any size)”
- Google brings as much quality to walking and public transit directions as driving.
- Google shows useful information for particular venues. “If you look up a restaurant, you can read the Zagat write-up, read customer reviews, read the menu or even book reservations, right there on the info screen.”
- Google Earth is baked-in.
- The design is “slick, simple and coherent.”
His only minor disappointments:
- There’s no Siri-integration like there is in Apple Maps.
- You can’t download maps like you can in the Android-version of Google Maps.
- There aren’t indoor maps like there are in the Android-version.
- The iPad version is just a blown-up iPhone app.
