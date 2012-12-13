Google Maps Is Back On The iPhone And Reviewers Like Pogue Are Going Completely Nuts For It

Google put Google Maps back on the iPhone last night.



You can get the app here.

App-reviewers worldwide are going completely nuts for it.

New York Times gadget reviewer David Pogue already has his review out, and his verdict is clear: He loves this sucker.

“It’s free, fast and fantastic.”

Here’s what he likes:

The underlying data. “When I type “200 W 79, NYC,” Google Maps drops a pin right where it belongs: on the Upper West Side of Manhattan. Apple’s Maps app, on the other hand, acts positively drunk. It asks me to clarify: “Did you mean 200 Durham Road, Madison, CT? Or 200 Madison Road, Durham, CT?”

The “must-have” features are all there: “Spoken driving directions, colour-coded real-time traffic conditions, vector-based maps (smooth at any size)”

Google brings as much quality to walking and public transit directions as driving.

Google shows useful information for particular venues. “If you look up a restaurant, you can read the Zagat write-up, read customer reviews, read the menu or even book reservations, right there on the info screen.”

Google Earth is baked-in.

The design is “slick, simple and coherent.”

His only minor disappointments:

There’s no Siri-integration like there is in Apple Maps.

You can’t download maps like you can in the Android-version of Google Maps.

There aren’t indoor maps like there are in the Android-version.

The iPad version is just a blown-up iPhone app.

