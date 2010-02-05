Google Maps Sick Of Just Street Views -- Now Adding Store Views, Too





Google may be about to add the interior of select retailers to the list of things it lets you see photographs of online.

Through Google Earth and Google Maps, users can already see satellite images of the entire Earth’s surface, as well as street-level views of some cities. Now, according to a report on Search Engine Land, you will soon be able to jump from Street View to interior photographs of stores.

Search Engine Land was tipped off by retailer Oh Nuts, which claimed that Google photographed its store as part of the new feature, which will be called Google Store Views.

This could eventually be another source of advertising revenue for Google, as retailers would be able to literally show off their wares within location searches.

We’ve emailed Google for a comment, and if we hear anything good, we’ll let you know.

