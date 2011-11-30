Google Maps Now Saves People Who Get Easily Lost Indoors

Google Maps has traditionally been used to navigate the great outdoors.



Version 6.0 for Android was released today and it helps people navigate indoors too. Google has partnered with Mall of America, IKEA, The Home Depot, airports and department stores to guide people through their interiors.

Need a bathroom or an exit? Check it out on the map. Google Maps also shows you which floor you’re on with detailed floor plans and a blue dot that represents your current location.

It reminds me of a Zelda dungeon map, but maybe that’s because I’ve played the game for 25 hours over the past few days.

For more on version 6.0, head over to Google’s blog >>

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.