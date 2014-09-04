Google Maps Just Got Much More Accurate In Taiwan, Malaysia, And Other Countries

Google will now depict five countries — Taiwan, Malaysia, Poland, Romania, and Russia — much more accurately on Google Maps, thanks to their addition to the company’s “Ground Truth” initiative.

Started in 2008, Ground Truth denotes Google’s process of acquiring high-quality map data from authoritative sources and then applying algorithms, satellite and Street View data, and human input to make Maps as up-to-date as possible.

As of today, 50 countries have had their maps updated through Ground Truth.

Google also launched Map Maker and Report A Problem in Taiwan, Russia, and Malaysia, which let people crowd-source the mapping process by contributing their firsthand knowledge to depict things like parks, new streets, and other points of interest. The overall goal: To get the most up-to-date, accurate Google Maps.

“Much of the magic behind Maps comes from people,” writes product manager Manik Gupta. “From the Googlers who spend hours perfecting every road in the world, to the users who come together to improve the quality of maps in their local communities.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.