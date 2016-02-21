NYC's iconic skyline was replaced by something strange in a funny Google glitch

Jan Tik/Flickr The New York, New York hotel in Las Vegas, Nevada.

New Yorkers are proud of their city.

Locals have a ton of iconic celebrities, foods, and landmarks to point to when someone asks what makes NYC so awesome — not to mention its famous skyline.

But due to a hiccup on Google Map’s search algorithm, now a picture of the New York, New York Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas pops up when you search for New York City.

Though the picture doesn’t look too odd at first glance, it’s the palm trees and roller coaster through the towering skyscrapers of Manhattan that really give it away.

Spotted by The Gothamist’s John Del Signore on the New York City subreddit, the Las Vegas hotel picture was still appearing as of 9:19 a.m. Friday morning.

The image appears to be the only glitch in the New York City search. Google is still directing search traffic to downtown Manhattan and not the Las Vegas hotel.

Take a look below:

Del Signore noted that the Vegas hotel photo was credited to Google user Diddleking1, who uploaded the picture in March 2014 and tagged it as “New York.” By doing so, the Las Vegas image was entered into the pool of optional photos Google can select as the image for New York City.

If enough users report the photo, it will likely be removed from Google’s system and replaced with another user-submitted photo or random street view of actual NYC.

In the meantime, New Yorkers will just have to dream on about having roller coasters and West Coast weather.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.