Google Is Going To Announce A Major Overhaul For Maps That Looks Great

Google is going to release a major refresh of its maps, according to a leak.



It accidentally set the sign-up page for a new version of Google Maps live. Droid Life grabbed a bunch of screenshots of the new features.

We don’t know when this will be widely available, but Google is holding its big developer conference today where it announces new products. We suspect it will be released today or soon after.

There’s no word on when or if this stuff is coming to mobile phones. If we had to guess, we’d say it goes to Android, then eventually iPhone. We’ll find out the full details shortly.

We’re at Google I/O, its developer conference, so stay tuned all day for the big stories from Google.

Until then, here’s a few of the big change to Google Maps:

Google is going to include flight searches. Today, you can get bike directions, train directions, car directions, or walking directions. In the future, you’ll also get flight options.

Google will also tell you the best route to get somewhere, whether its driving, train, or flying:

The design is going to look a lot more like Apple Maps, as you can see here. And the search box is going to become much more powerful with all sorts of new options:

