Now That We Have YouTube, Will We Get Google Maps On The iPhone 5 Too?

Google made a brilliantly-timed move today, launching a new YouTube app for the iPhone just days before Apple kills the original YouTube app with its new software for iPhones and iPads, iOS 6.But YouTube isn’t the only Google service Apple will wipe from the iPhone. Once you upgrade to iOS 6, Google Maps will be gone. Apple decided to stop using Google Maps data for its built-in Maps app, instead relying on several third party mapping services like TomTom and Waze.



Based on our experience with the early versions of iOS 6, Apple’s new maps app is a lot worse than the current one that relies on Google Maps data. That’s because it omits key mapping features you have on your phone now including public transportation information and Street View images.

So the question is: Will Google bring its official Google Maps app to the iPhone like it did with YouTube today?

Google has been keeping quiet on the issue since Apple announced it was done with Google Maps on the iPhone. (On the other hand, Google immediately said it’d make a separate YouTube app for iPhone when Apple announced it was removing the built-in YouTube app. That’s likely because the YouTube app provides more opportunities for Google to show you ads.)

Annectotally, I know a lot of people have said are angry that Apple killed Google Maps from iOS 6. (Some have even told me they won’t upgrade until they know they can get a separate app from Google.) This could shape up to be a big screwup for Apple.

My guess: It’ll be a long before your iPhone 5 sees a Google Maps app, if it ever sees it at all.

