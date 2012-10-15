FINALLY: Proof That Google Is Hard At Work On An iPhone Maps App

Photo: Ben Guild

Today Forbes has come across leaked photos of Google’s Map app for the iPhone.From the photos, it appears that Google is hard at work on its maps offering for Apple devices.



This will come as a big relief to iPhone users, who recently had Google Maps stripped off their phones and replaced with Apple’s flawed Apple Maps app.

Forbes reports that the new app is also supposed to integrate Google Earth.

Recently the search giant has been quiet about its plans for an iPhone maps app. But these photos confirm that Google is hard at work.

We don’t know when this app will become available but it is speculated that we may get it toward the end of this year.

Developer Ben Guild posted the photos of the alpha app to his blog.

Guild reveals four tidbits about the maps app:

Google’s maps app is vector-based. Vector based maps store data as a series of lines and points instead of pixels. That means the only data stored is the data that matters. Perfect for users conscious of their data plans.

Google Maps uses two-finger rotation to any angle, just like Apple’s Maps.

Guild reveals that the app is super fast.

And of course the app is optimised for the 4-inch height of the iPhone 5.

Here is another photo of the app in action:

Photo: Ben Guild

And one final photo:

Photo: Ben Guild

