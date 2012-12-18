Google Maps For iPhone Downloaded 10 Million Times In Less Than 48 Hours

Photo: Google

Google Maps for iPhone, which officially debuted late Wednesday night, was downloaded more than 10 million times in 48 hours, according to a Google+ post by Jeff Huber, the Google Maps boss.That’s pretty impressive, even considering all the negative press Apple’s native mapping application got.



By the way, Google Maps on iPhone, is really, really good. Download it here.

