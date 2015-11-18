Google Maps displayed the location of the Paris tragedy when people searched for 'Daesh'

Amanda Macias
Paris map bataclanScreenshot/Amanda Macias/Business Insider

Up until Monday, when a user searched for ‘daesh,’ Google Maps displayed the Bataclan theatre in Paris, the site where three gunman terrorised people at an Eagles of Death Metal concert, Bildreported.

“Daesh,” is an abbreviation for stands for al-Dawla al-Islamiya fi al-Iraq wa al-Sham, the Arabic name for the Islamic State (aka ISIS, ISIL).

Here’s what users found when they typed in ‘daesh’:

Isis paris@Mr_mecenat/Twitter/Amanda Macias/Business Insider

And here’s what people saw when they typed in the French word for “bomb”:

Bomb mapTwitter/Amanda Macias/Business Insider

