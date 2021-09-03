Search

How to turn on dark mode in Google Maps on your iPhone or Android

William Antonelli
Dark mode gives Google Maps a fresh new look. Uwe Krejci/Getty Images
  • Google Maps has a dark mode that you can activate on your iPhone or Android.
  • To turn on Google Maps’ dark mode, you just need to open the “Settings” menu and set the theme to dark mode or to reflect the device’s theme.
Dark mode is one of the most popular trends of the past decade. Nearly every major app and device has a dark mode or theme now, which is great for users that prefer dimmer colors or just want to save some battery life.

Google Maps’ dark mode is available on both iPhone and Android devices, and it just takes a few taps to turn on. Here’s how to do it.

How to turn on dark mode in Google Maps

First, open the Google Maps app and tap your profile picture in the top-right corner, and then tap Settings.

Now, depending on what kind of phone you have:

Three pictures side-by-side. The first picture shows the Google Maps menu where you can select and open 'Settings.' The second shows a page where you can open the 'Dark Mode' menu. The third shows the page where you can turn on dark mode.
Switch on dark mode from the app’s settings. Google; William Antonelli/Insider

Dark mode can be found in the ‘Themes’ menu on an Android. Google; William Antonelli/Insider

If you don’t see these menus and options appear, try closing the app and turning on your phone’s system-wide dark mode, then try again.

There’s also a chance that you’ll see a menu appear when you open the app asking you which color scheme you want. Feel free to select dark mode from this menu to turn it on quickly.

A menu titled 'Maps in dark theme' that lets you switch Google Maps to dark mode. The 'Always in dark theme' option is highlighted.
You might be asked to turn on dark mode right away. Google; William Antonelli/Insider

