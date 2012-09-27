Take A Tour Of The World's Best Coral Reefs Before They Vanish

Photo: Google Maps

Google’s street view has been everywhere from Antarctica to the Canadian Arctic and even the Moon and the sky with Google Earth. Now, they’ve sent the mapping team underwater.

The maps, introduced yesterday, open up six of the ocean’s coral reefs to the wandering eyes of streetviewers. The maps were created with the help of the Caitlin Seaview Survey, a group studying the world’s reefs. They used a specially designed underwater camera to get them. You can see the camera in the video below.



The reefs they visited include:

Molokini Crater and Hanauma Bay in Hawaii

The Apo Islands in the Philippines

Wilson, Heron and Lady Elliot Islands in Australia (home of the Great Barrier Reef)

All of the world’s reefs are in danger of dying out, because of rising ocean acidity and the changes that come with it. Coral is an incredibly slow growing animal (yes, it’s an animal) and therefore doesn’t adapt well to changing environmental conditions.

See more images here, then check out the Google Maps Street View underwater collection.

