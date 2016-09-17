Google is so concerned about privacy that it accidentally blurred out a cow's face on Google Maps

If you’ve ever strolled down a street with Street View on Google Maps, you’ll notice that everyone’s faces are blurred. Google takes privacy very seriously, so they have an algorithm that finds out which parts of their photos are faces of human beings, and then blurs them out.

Sometimes it can get a bit overzealous. As David Shariatmadari noted on Twitter, the algorithm blurred out the face of a cow.

The tweet has been retweeted nearly 11,000 times, and people are having fun with it.

@D_Shariatmadari Google teat view

— Titus Thomson (@TitusJude) September 13, 2016

Great to see Google takes cow privacy seriously pic.twitter.com/ACTBpDwno6

— David Shariatmadari (@D_Shariatmadari) September 13, 2016

A Google representative told NPR that it wasn’t intentional.

“We thought you were pulling the udder one when we herd the moos, but it’s clear that our automatic face-blurring technology has been a little overzealous,” a Google representative told NPR. “Of course, we don’t begrudge this cow milking its five minutes of fame.”

NOW WATCH: The flying car is HERE



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.