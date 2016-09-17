Google is so concerned about privacy that it accidentally blurred out a cow's face on Google Maps

Jacob Shamsian
Google Maps cow face blurredGoogle Maps

If you’ve ever strolled down a street with Street View on Google Maps, you’ll notice that everyone’s faces are blurred. Google takes privacy very seriously, so they have an algorithm that finds out which parts of their photos are faces of human beings, and then blurs them out.

Sometimes it can get a bit overzealous. As David Shariatmadari noted on Twitter, the algorithm blurred out the face of a cow.

Cow face blurred google maps skitchGoogle Maps

The tweet has been retweeted nearly 11,000 times, and people are having fun with it.

 

 

 

A Google representative told NPR that it wasn’t intentional. 

“We thought you were pulling the udder one when we herd the moos, but it’s clear that our automatic face-blurring technology has been a little overzealous,” a Google representative told NPR. “Of course, we don’t begrudge this cow milking its five minutes of fame.”

