Google Just Added An Awesome New Maps Feature For Bikers

Google Maps just added a sweet new elevation feature that will help bikers better choose between routes by showing them where they will hit steep hills.

If you bike to work, knowing that you can avoid a doozy of an incline by taking a slightly longer route is incredibly helpful (and a good deterrent of showing up too sweaty). Maps also lists the total number of feet cyclists will have to climb, as well as how far they will get to coast downhill.

TechCrunch spotted the feature, and Google confirmed that it was, indeed, new, though the company hasn’t made any official announcement yet.

Unfortunately, this feature is currently only available on desktop, not Google’s mobile Maps app, but here’s hoping they integrate it soon.

Right now, Google offers biking directions in 14 countries.

