Google Maps will now tell you off if you nag it too much

There’s a neat Easter egg hidden within the latest version of Google Maps, which we first saw over on Android Police: If you nag the app too much, it will tell you off.

Give it a go — open Google Maps, enter your destination, load up Navigation mode, and ask it: “Are we there yet?”

The first time you ask, it will helpfully give you an ETA.

After that, it will default to a simple “no.”

But if you keep going, the app eventually resorts to an unusual threat: “If you ask me again, we won’t stop for ice cream!”

Here’s a video of the easter egg:

Remind you of anything?

