How Apple's Decision To Replace Google Maps Is Affecting iPhone 5 Sales

Consumers who have used Apple maps prefer Google’s maps by a 2-to-1 ratio, according to a survey we did with SurveyMonkey.



We asked SurveyMonkey to poll average consumers to see how the Apple maps scandal affected sales of the iPhone 5. It talked to 622 people who are representative of the general population.

The bottom line as far as Apple is concerned: its lackluster maps had almost no impact on people’s decision to buy the iPhone 5. However, people still prefer Google Maps.

Here’s the results of the survey:

54% of people said they have used Apple maps:

Photo: Business Insider/SurveyMonkey

Of those that played with both, people prefer Google maps by a wide margin:

Photo: Business Insider/SurveyMonkey

Most importantly, 85% of people say Apple maps has no impact on their decision to buy an iPhone 5:

Photo: Business Insider/SurveyMonkey

And here’s how Apple maps impacted people’s decision to buy or not buy an iPhone 5:

Photo: Business Insider/SurveyMonkey

And here’s how it affects interest in iOS 6:

Photo: Business Insider/SurveyMonkey

Some people plan to find alternatives to Apple’s maps:

Photo: Business Insider/SurveyMonkey

And here’s what alternatives they’re looking at:

Photo: Business Insider/SurveyMonkey

