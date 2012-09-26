Google Is Working On Its Own Maps App For The iPhone

Photo: Motorola

Google is working on its own maps application for iOS devices now that Apple is doing its own maps app, Nick Wingfield and Claire Cain Miller at the New York Times report.However, Google’s maps for the iPhone, iPad, and iPod Touch won’t be ready for at least a few more months. And then, when it is ready, Apple will have to approve it.



This is exciting news for people that are genuinely dismayed about Apple’s maps. However, anyone getting too excited should lower their expectations.

Google has historically failed to deliver great iOS applications. (Although the new YouTube app is pretty good, so perhaps Google has figured out how to make good iOS apps.)

Even if Google makes a great iOS app, it will still be limited because of Apple’s annoying limits on its mobile devices. You won’t be able to make Google Maps a default application. So, if someone emails you an address, you tap on the address and it opens in Apple maps instead of Google maps. Or if you tell Siri, “Give me directions home,” it will default to Apple maps instead of Google maps. Apple should let people adjust the default apps for iOS, just like it lets people choose default apps on the desktop.

All that said, if you really miss Google maps and don’t want to wait for a maps app your best bet is to just use the web-based Google maps on your iOS device.

