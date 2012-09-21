Report: Google Is Waiting For Apple To Approve A New Google Maps App For iPhone

Photo: Screenshot

Google has reportedly submitted a new version of Google Maps for iPhone and is waiting for Apple to approve the app, according to 9to5Mac.Assuming 9to5Mac’s source is solid, that means you won’t be able to get Google Maps on your iPhone until Apple gives the app the green light. For now, you’re stuck with the new Apple Maps, which many have found to be hilariously awful.



TechCrunch also has a report on the issue, but it says the app won’t be finished until the end of the year.

Either way, it looks like Google is definitely working on a separate Google Maps app for the iPhone

Last week, Google was able to launch a new YouTube app for the iPhone. (Apple also killed its own YouTube app in iOS 6.) Hopefully that means Apple is open to allowing a true Google Maps app on the iPhone too. Besides, there are plenty of third-party mapping applications in Apple’s App Store like MapQuest, Waze, Bing, and even Google Earth.

The downside: Apple and Google still don’t have the best relationship right now. And I wouldn’t put it past Apple to keep the Google Maps app in review limbo while it works to improve its own mapping app.

In the meantime, check out this demo of Apple’s new map app:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.