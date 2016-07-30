Google finally fixed the most frustrating problem with its Maps app

Rejoice! Google has finally added multi-stop trip support for its Maps app on iPhone.

The feature has long been available on the desktop version, which made its absence on the app even more annoying for those of us (like me) who like to plan roadtrips on a computer but rely on a phone for navigation. Not being able to add multiple stops on the app was incredibly frustrating.

The capability rolled out at the end of June on Android but just got the iPhone boost today.

Just open the app, tap the corner menu, and click “Add stop.” You can rearrange the order of stops by clicking on the three lines next to one and then dragging it.

Here’s the GIF explanation Google made for Android:

