7 Things Googlers Just Taught Us About The Magic Behind Google Maps

Photo: Imgur
We enjoyed this thread on Reddit where the Google Maps team has been answering questions as people ask them.From general questions about picture resolution to very specific questions about different types of map projections, here are 7 things we learned about Google Maps.
Building shadows are astronomically accurate based on time of day and location of the sun. Google scaled the shadows to prevent them from appearing too long
Google Street View cars capture 3D data -- using data collected from three lasers, Google determines the best panorama to show you for a location
There is a Street View Partner Program for you to add new areas to Google Maps -- all you need is a camera, photo stitching software, and some JavaScript knowledge
For those interested in traffic conditions, Google is investigating how to accommodate colorblind users for the red and green indicators
