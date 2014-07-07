Google Just Released A New Map Trivia Game And It's Really Fun

Google has never been a tech company to rest their laurels. They’re always pumping out quirky little projects that we can play with.

In this case, they have made a fun little trivia game that I could probably waste an entire weekend playing.

It’s called “Smarty Pins,” and works inside of Google Maps. The basic premise is that you answer a series of questions based on geography, dropping your pin on the location of your answer.

Everyone starts with 1,000 miles. You drop your pin where you think the correct answer is. If you’re wrong, Google calculates how far away your pin is from the correct answer and subtracts that from your 1,000 miles. You play until you run out.

As soon as you’re asked a question, there is also a timer that starts counting down from 15. If you get the question right (Google will tell you that you “nailed it”) then you get the number still showing on the timer.

You can also choose what category you want to play in. Players have the choice of having Google randomly select a category each question, or you can choose from the very start if you want to answer questions about arts, entertainment, sports, etc.

It’s actually slick, very well done, and an excellent time-waster. You can play and find out for yourself here.

