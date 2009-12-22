How Google Dodged A $725 Million Tax Bill

Here’s why it pays to have your European headquarters stationed in Ireland.In 2008, Google managed to only pay $228,000 (£141,519) in taxes in England on $2.6 billion (£1.6billion) in earnings from advertising there, the Daily Mail reports.

If the company were headquartered in England, it would have paid $725 million (£450million) in taxes.

Ireland’s tax rate is much lower, so Google avoided the hefty tax bill.

Its Irish tax bill was just $10.8 million (£6.7 million).

