How To Get Ahead At Google (And How Not To)

Photo: Google
It’s hard enough to get a job at Google. You only need to look at its genius-stumping interview questions to realise that.But once you’ve got the job, how do you knock it out of the park?
Bernard Marr identified some key behaviours over at LinkedIn Today:
- don’t micromanage
- help with career development
- express interest and concern for your team on a personal level
And if you engage in any of these behaviours, your days at the search giant are numbered:
- don’t spend enough time communicating and managing
- can’t express a consistent philosophy with regard to performance management
These are just a few of the best (and worst) behaviours you can carry out as a Google employee. Check out the full list here >
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.