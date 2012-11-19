How To Get Ahead At Google (And How Not To)

Photo: Google

It’s hard enough to get a job at Google. You only need to look at its genius-stumping interview questions to realise that.But once you’ve got the job, how do you knock it out of the park?



Bernard Marr identified some key behaviours over at LinkedIn Today:

don’t micromanage

help with career development

express interest and concern for your team on a personal level

And if you engage in any of these behaviours, your days at the search giant are numbered:

don’t spend enough time communicating and managing

can’t express a consistent philosophy with regard to performance management

These are just a few of the best (and worst) behaviours you can carry out as a Google employee. Check out the full list here >

