11 Management Lessons I Learned Working At Google

'Starting with hiring, where there's always been criticism of the legendary Google interview process. Like it or hate it, there is a process, and it is documented, measured, and evaluated for success. Interviewing candidates is an explicit goal of all employees and they are evaluated on the number and quality of their interviews. The interview questions and methodology is trained into all new employees. Results of interviews are documented in notes that are actually read by hiring managers and HR -- I was scolded on a number of occasions for insufficient detail in my notes. Candidate 'packets' of all the interview notes are reviewed at the highest levels of the company and rigorous standards are applied before offers are made.

Evaluation is similarly disciplined. For employee reviews somewhere between 5 and 10 peers are asked to provide detailed feedback in writing and that feedback is reviewed by the manager and the promotions committee for evaluating salary, bonus, etc. Overall employee ratings are proposed by managers but then are 'calibrated' against all similarly-leveled employees and forced into an approximately bell-curve distribution, thus reducing manager bias (ie. easy grading) and making the very best performing and worst performing employees obvious in the rankings.

Google HR keeps track of employee sentiment through surveys and closely-tracked retention rates and, unlike other big companies that do similar things, distributes this information widely to managers so they can understand how their departments fare relative to the other groups or the company as a whole.

And, of course, all of these HR activities are automated through home-grown web portals and tools so the hassle on managers is lessened.'

This advice comes from Ari Paparo, who was a part of Google's DoubleClick team. He's now at AppNexus.