Google has made a barely perceptible change to the logo of a product used by a billion people

Google revamped the logo for the Google Play Store this week. Did you spot the change?

If not, we don’t blame you. It’s barely noticeable — but it is there. The Californian search giant has subtly tweaked the colours of its app store’s icon.

Here’s the old and the new logos, side by side. Left, old, right, new.

That’s right: The new one is a tiiiiny bit brighter and more colourful.

It’s a small change, but one that affects a whole lot of people. More than a billion people regularly use the app store (although it’s questionable how many of them will notice the new colour scheme).

It’s part of a broader redesign of all of Google’s Android apps that handle media. Some others have been altered far more radically, and all now include the “play” button icon which has historically only been in the main Google Play Store logo.

The change was announced at the start of April, and officially happened earlier this week, with the new logos slowly rolling out to users as they get around to updating their apps.

The whole family of new app icons are below.

