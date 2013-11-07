Google Has Finally Spoken Out About Its Plans For Those Mysterious Barges

In case you missed it, there have been mysterious Google barges floating off the coast of Maine and in the San Francisco Bay.

Rumours were running wild for a while; some believed it was either a floating data center or a marketing stunt for Google Glass. Some believed it was an exclusive Google party boat.

Now Google has finally spoken out about the barges, reports TechCrunch.

A Google spokesperson told TechCrunch that the barges are going to act as “an interactive space” to teach people about its technology.

The following was the full statement made to TechCrunch:

Google Barge … A floating data center? A wild party boat? A barge housing the last remaining dinosaur? Sadly, none of the above. Although it’s still early days and things may change, we’re exploring using the barge as an interactive space where people can learn about new technology.

We expect to learn more about Google’s plans for its interactive barges in the coming days.

